AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Students, staff, and alumni came to witness the campaign launch for Aquinas High School. The goal is to build a new athletic complex.

With the girl’s soccer team coming off of a state championship, Aquinas director of advancement Kaci Johnson says this project is perfect timing.

“To work so hard and have a season of a lifetime and that was just a wonderful God win for us we have been planning and working on this campaign for an awfully long time and for the timing just to launch at the same time is pretty special,” said Kaci Johnson, Director of advancement.

The original athletics facility was built more than 70 years ago. It will be finished in August of 2024, with space for soccer, baseball, and football.

“The facility don’t match up to the type of program that we have we built program over the last 10 to 12 years 15 years that ha grown expeditiously state titles state championship and we want our facility to reflect the type of program that we have,” said Joe McBride, Aquinas assistant athletics director.

The goal is to raise $12 million for the campaign. So far, the school has received more than $9 million from donations and sponsors.

“Those we know us who love us who care about a faith based education to come and to see what we have to offer and find out a little bit more about us if you haven’t heard of u,.” said Johnson.

McBride says he hopes the student-athletes are pleased with the outcome and for what’s to come in the future.

“I think for them it let’s them see that we value the hard work that they put in we want the facility to reflect the hard work that they put it and the time and commitment that they do and having these facilities will bring that goal to fruition for them to say hey we work hard and we want to play on field that are up to staff up to quality,” said McBride.

A ground breaking will take place at the school’s first football game of the season in August.