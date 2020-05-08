AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a press conference, Friday, in regards to COVID-19 in the city and transitional phases to reopening local government buildings.
Also in attendance are Chief Christopher James, Dr. Stephen Goggans and Sheriff Richard Roundtree.
The presser is set for 11:30 a.m.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- LIVE | Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis holds press conference on COVID-19 status
- Man found dead in median of I-85; officials seek public help
- Georgia promises thorough probe in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
- Coronavirus found in patients’ semen in Chinese study
- Man wanted for questioning in Clairmont Ct. Aggravated Assault
- RCSO searching for Aggravated Assault suspect; two others for questioning
- Police: Sex trafficking found in abandoned South Fulton home
- ABC to feature ‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ family film series