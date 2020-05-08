LIVE | Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis holds press conference on COVID-19 status

Live Now
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a press conference, Friday, in regards to COVID-19 in the city and transitional phases to reopening local government buildings.

Also in attendance are Chief Christopher James, Dr. Stephen Goggans and Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The presser is set for 11:30 a.m.

