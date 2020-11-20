Augusta Mayor Davis asks residents to remain vigilant in COVID fight ahead of Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is sending out a community-wide plea ahead of Thanksgiving.

In a press conference Friday morning, he continued to ask Augustans, and those in the surrounding area to wear a mask and to say vigilant.

In the past 9 months, Richmond County has seen about 9,600 COVID-19 cases. In Augusta there have been about 210.

Davis warned of the dangers that could happen ahead of next week’s holiday 18 to 29-year-olds head home, especially since we’re seeing higher case numbers in that age group.

“That is extremely disconcerting, particularly when you think about young people coming home from college, who by definition, are not part of the normal family right now. And as they make their way back into the community, and into their homes, I would urge parents to make sure they have their children tested before they return home,” said Mayor Davis.

The mask ordinance in Augusta expires December 9th.

The mayor said they’ll be cracking down even harder on violators over these next few weeks.

You can read Mayor Davis’s most recent Executive Order HERE

MORE TOP STORIES: