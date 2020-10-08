LIVE | Augusta Mayor Davis discusses COVID-19 updates, call to action on gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a virtual press conference on Thursday regarding COVID-19 developments within the city as well as a call to action regarding gun violence in the area.
The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.
We’ll have a replay of the event on this page shortly after it concludes.
