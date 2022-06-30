AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There have been a number of shootings in Richmond County in 2022.

The interactive map below shows where shootings have occurred in Richmond County and whether or not they resulted in a fatality.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree has increased law enforcement operations due to the rise in local gun violence.

He has implemented proactive crime suppression operations, road checks and narcotic operations that will continue for the foreseeable future in hopes of making Richmond County safer.