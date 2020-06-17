Richmond County State Court hearings to resume, enforce social distancing

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – While courts remain under a Judicial Emergency, Richmond County State Court is set to resume in-person hearings this week.

According to the solicitor’s office, social distancing guidelines will be enforced and all persons are asked to wear a mask.

For all cases that were scheduled prior to March 13th, you will receive written notice of reschedule.

You can look at the entire statement from the solicitor below or by clicking HERE.

