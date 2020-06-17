Richmond County State Court hearings to resume, enforce social distancing

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – While courts remain under a Judicial Emergency, Richmond County State Court is set to resume in-person hearings this week.
According to the solicitor’s office, social distancing guidelines will be enforced and all persons are asked to wear a mask.
For all cases that were scheduled prior to March 13th, you will receive written notice of reschedule.
You can look at the entire statement from the solicitor below
