GBI investigating the shooting death of RCSO Investigator Cecil Ridley

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation around 8:30 Tuesday night the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting a routine patrol in the area of 1713 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Deputies encountered several people outside of the Augusta Mart. According to the press release, 24-year-old, Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside the store and was approached by a member of law enforcement.

Hester attempted to leave the store as Investigator Cecil Ridley was coming in. Hester then approached and shot Ridley.

The other officer returned fire inside the store. Hester then made his way to the parking lot where he encountered another officer and raises his gun.

Both officers fire at Hester, hitting him. Hester was taken to the hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

A total of two officers fired at Hester. Investigator Ridley was unable to return fire and died as a result of his injuries.

Charges against Hester are forthcoming.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation.

Investigator Ridley was 51.