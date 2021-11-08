GBI investigating sexual assault involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI was asked to assist in a sexual assault investigation where allegations have been made against an off-duty Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to a preliminary investigation, a female acquaintance of the deputy claims the deputy had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The incident allegedly occurred at the deputy’s residence Sunday evening.

There are no further details at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

