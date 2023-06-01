AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 5th annual Mae Fest is coming up June 3rd at the public library 823 Telfair Street in Augusta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is the 5th annual event and the foundation has partnered up several organizations like the IBEW, Augusta Technical College, Filling in the Gaps, Reality One Group Visionaries, Wal-Mart, Trotty and Company, WellCare, Housing and Community Development to offer a free event.

Christopher Mulliens, the founder and CEO of Freddie Mae Foundation, started this event to help provide more resources to the community. “We understand that we have to meet people where they are” said Mulliens. “We also try to make sure we include different resources every year to aid in providing wrap around services for the community.”

As the Freddie Mae Foundation continues to grow and expand, the foundation finds it essential to educate its community to propel the community forward. Realizing that homelessness and poverty continues to climb and we want to continue to offer programming needed for growth and stability.

The Freddie Mae Foundation Inc. has been making an impact in the community for nearly 6 years and strives to provide services that will uplift its community.

To make donations or to find out how you can volunteer with Freddie Mae Foundation please contact at Freddie.mae.foundation@gmail.com or call (904) 749-8774