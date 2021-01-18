Final plans for Fleming Park to go before Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The final design for Fleming Park in Augusta is going before commissioners.

City leaders are schedule to vote Tuesday on the park’s master plan.

The plan calls for a memorial to Melquan Robinson.

The 12-year-old who was killed there when he touched an electrified fence.

Commissioners will also be deciding whether they want to keep ball fields at park, or replace the fields with a large green space.

“I’m going along with keeping the two ballfields. That is something we need to increase in our community activities for our young people, safe places to have activities. So I would go along with keeping the two ballfields,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The park renovations are a budgeted at a million and a half dollars.

