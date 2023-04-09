AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help search for Danii V. Kuznetsov.

The 26-year-old man is approximately 6’02 in height and 140 pounds.

Kuznetsov was last seen walking away from a home on the 2500 block of Rhodes Drive, off of Peach Orchard Road, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black plaid pants.

Authorities said Kuznetsov speaks Russian and little to no English.

His family told investigators he is possibly Bi-Polar.

Anyone with information regarding Daniil Kuznetsov’s location, should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or 821-1020.