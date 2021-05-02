Family and friends celebrate the life and legacy of two boaters found dead at Clarks Hill Lake

Augusta- Family and friends held a celebration of life for Eynn Wilson and Edward “EJ” Kirk.

The two men died while boating at the lake in Lincoln County. Crews found Wilson and Kirk Saturday after their bodies surfaced at Clarks Hill Lake a week after they went into the water. They say it was some of the closure they were looking for.



Reginald Hampton is a family friend and he says Sunday, they were “just having fun the same thing [Wilson and Kirk] would be doing right now.”



It was a true celebration for Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk. Not just for their lives, but their friendship.



“Just knowing what Eynn did for EJ, that speaks for itself, he risked his life to save my brother,” says La’Kesha Johnson, EJ’s sister.



Saturday Georgia Game Wardens found both of their bodies floating within just a few feet of each other. EJ’s sister, Lakeisha Johnson, says the recovery brought them some of the closure they were looking for.



Johnson says, “it was perfect timing because it signifies that they came home.”



Kirk’s daughters were there for the celebration, paying homage to their father.



“Loving, outgoing, he’ll do anything for anybody, he’ll give you the clothes off his back,” says Aniyah Clark.



Aniyah is one of EJ’s daughters, and she says his death still hasn’t sunk in yet.



Aniyah says, “I really don’t feel it right now, I’m really numb to the pain right now, like it doesn’t feel real, but I know I’m going off to school in September and he’ll want me to do that, so I’m just going to keep doing for him.”



Family members say Wilson and Kirk were loved by the community and wanted to show that at the gathering, and their love for dirt bikes and four-wheelers.



“This was their life right here, too man, showing love to the community, letting the kids have fun, riding the kids to the park like they are doing now,” says Hampton.



The vigil was a representation of both Wilson and Kirk’s lives. Even the location held significance to the families.

Johnson says, “they grew up here, they lived here, so we wanted to pick a place that represented them both, and because they’re known here very well”