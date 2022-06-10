RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – If you start hearing or feeling explosions, do not be alarmed.

The Richmond County Bomb Squad will be hosting an explosive related training class starting Monday, June 13th through Friday, June 17th.

Authorities say the training will be held at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Blythe, Georgia from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. each day.

Residents should be aware that during this time, explosions may be heard and felt within the area of the training center.