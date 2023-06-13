AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On June 11th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive for an alleged stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with multiple cuts to the neck, arms, and ribs.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Khalil Hudson, allegedly took off in a Gold Chevy Malibu with Florida tag number: 0654JF.

The suspect’s ex told police that Hudson often comes to her home to harass her and damage her property.

She said that Hudson came to her home, barged in her kitchen, and began attacking her new boyfriend.

The woman than called Hudson in front of police to ask why he did this. His alleged response was, “You brought him out here, he got what he deserved.”

The victim was treated at the scene.

Hudson is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Home Invasion.

He is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS and is known to frequent the areas of Center West Parkway and Demaret Street.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.