AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has eight schools in 2022 that were named to the Advanced Placement Honors Schools.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods announed the AP Honors Schools based on 2021 AP courses and exams, Thursday.

Associate Superintendent of Academic Services Dr. Malinda Cobb says, “We are proud of the commitment these eight schools have made to identify and support students to enroll and complete Advanced Placement classes. I applaud our high school principals, counselors and teachers that directly impact academic achievement and student success to obtain college credit while still in high school.”

The eight schools being recognized are as follows: