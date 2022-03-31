AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has eight schools in 2022 that were named to the Advanced Placement Honors Schools.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods announed the AP Honors Schools based on 2021 AP courses and exams, Thursday.
Associate Superintendent of Academic Services Dr. Malinda Cobb says, “We are proud of the commitment these eight schools have made to identify and support students to enroll and complete Advanced Placement classes. I applaud our high school principals, counselors and teachers that directly impact academic achievement and student success to obtain college credit while still in high school.”
The eight schools being recognized are as follows:
- AP Access and Support Schools – (Schools with at least 30 percent of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher) Butler High School and John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
- AP Challenge Schools – (Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science, and social studies) A. R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Lucy C. Laney High School, T. W. Josey High School, and Westside High School
- AP Expansion Schools – (Schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2020 to May 2021 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020) A. R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School
- AP Schools of Distinction – (Schools with at least 20 percent of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher) John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
- AP STEM Schools – (Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles) Academy of Richmond County and A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet High School, Academy of Richmond County, Cross Creek High School, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Lucy C. Laney High School and Westside High School
- AP STEM Achievement Schools – (AP STEM schools (see above definition) with at least 50 percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher) John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School