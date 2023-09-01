AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews responded to a structure fire on Luckey Street.

According to their Facebook page, a thorough search was conducted, and unfortunately, an unresponsive dog was found inside the home.

Despite the dedicated efforts of firefighters who spent considerable time attempting to resuscitate the dog, it tragically succumbed to the smoke.

Thankfully, the family managed to exit the house safely.

The homeowner has been connected with the Red Cross for assistance.

Pictures Courtesy of AFD

The Augusta Fire Department wants to remind CSRA residents about cooking safety: