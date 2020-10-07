Crews respond to bomb threat at Health Department on Laney Walker Blvd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a bomb threat at the Health Department on the 900 block of Laney Walker Blvd.
The call came in just before 1 p.m. from an unidentified man.
The building has been evacuated. The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
