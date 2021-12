AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

There are currently 16 inmates, both male and female who have tested positive.

It is unknown what variant of COVID-19 these inmates have, but samples were collected and will be sent off for testing.

All CDC recommended guidelines are being implemented to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Updates will be released as they become available.