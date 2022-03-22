AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Before these billboards were at the center of a state ethics investigation into Mayor Hardie Davis, they prompted an ethics complaint from GOP activist Dave Barbee.

“Who sponsored putting up the signs? I did not know, no one knew, and it wasn’t legally processed,” said Barbee.

The signs said the group, Concerned Citizens of Richmond County was responsible, but the group never registered with elections officials a violation of campaign law.

In December, Mayor Davis said he did not know the concerned citizens

“I am not, nor ever have been part of a Concerned Citizens of Richmond County group,” said Davis last December.

But Davis knew about the billboards.

Evidence before the ethics panel shows an email where Davis signed off on the final billboard design.

But in December, Davis was calling the complaints of the billboard campaign a political hit job.

“I believe this is a politically motivated event,” Davis said in December.

But the state Ethics Commission did not find politics…it found probable cause of a violation.

“Do you feel vindicated?”

“A little, yes. But it is not a hit job, I’ll tell you,” said Barbee.

And with the state now pursuing possible criminal charges against Augusta’s Mayor, some commissioners say it is the city’s image taking the hit.

“When you get calls and emails, within what 24 hours, what are you all going to do about this,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight

“The citizens of Augusta have lost so much faith in our government, someone needs to step up,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

McKnight and Clarke are stepping up, saying they will renew their call for the commission to approve an in-depth Audit of city departments,

Mayor Davis did not return phone calls seeking comment on the investigations.