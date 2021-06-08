Commissioners discuss R&B Hall ceremony

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Plans for a big R&B Hall of Fame get together in Augusta is striking a sour note.

Last year organizers proposed holding this year’s induction ceremony at the James Brown Arena in August as part of a four day event.

The proposal requested the city provided 150- thousand dollar to allow events to be open to the public.

City leaders say they like the idea of the ceremony but not to the tune of 150 thousand dollars.

“I love R&B don’t get me wrong this particular individual who is wanting to do this in other cities I don’t want to say its a scam but yeah we don’t need to be spending tax payers money we got other things we need to be focused on right now,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Corey Washington a local organizer saying the 150 thousand dollars is negociable with the city and that now plans now are to hold the event in November or December.

A motion to send the proposal to the administrator for review was not approved by the committee.