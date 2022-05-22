RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year.
During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year.
This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools and will school leaders say it will improve on time pickup and delivery of students.
Take a look at the new times below:
Open house and school start dates have also been decided.
Open House
- Open House for Elementary and K-8 will be held on August 2 from noon – 6 p.m.
- Open House for Middle and High School will be held on August 3 from noon – 6 p.m.
Start Dates
- Elementary Students (Pre K – 5th Grade) start on August 4
- K-8 Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, e-School start on August 8
We will continue to update you with new information from RCCS as it becomes available.