RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year.

During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year.

This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools and will school leaders say it will improve on time pickup and delivery of students.

Take a look at the new times below:

Open house and school start dates have also been decided.

Open House

Open House for Elementary and K-8 will be held on August 2 from noon – 6 p.m.

and will be held on August 2 from noon – 6 p.m. Open House for Middle and High School will be held on August 3 from noon – 6 p.m.

Start Dates

Elementary Students (Pre K – 5th Grade) start on August 4

K-8 Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, e-School start on August 8

We will continue to update you with new information from RCCS as it becomes available.