Canal path now has new indoor restrooms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The popular Augusta Canal trail is getting more comfortable.

The final piece of the $19 million dollar new turbine and office space project at the pumping station has been completed.

And for the first time visitors there will have access to new restrooms that are inside and climate controlled, visitors saying it’s a nice upgrade.

“That’s great. We have needed it many times and all they’ve had are port-a- potties around so we’re pleased with it,” said frequent visitor Kathy Slaten.

The restrooms were scheduled to open more than a year ago but the Utilities Department said there we’re delays in getting the new building equipped.