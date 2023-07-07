RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying and locating this man.

According to RCSO, the suspect is wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary that occurred on the 2500 Block of Friar Lane on July 2nd, 2023.

If anyone has any information on who and the whereabouts of this individual may be, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at (706) 821-1038 or any investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.