Augusta’s Economic Forecast discussion to be held virtually

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s no surprise that the pandemic caused a major hiccup in economic growth across the country, but did it slow down the progress of one of the South’s fastest growing regions?

No according to Simon Medcalf, Augusta University Professor of Economics at the Hull Business College.

As the author of the Augusta Leading Economic Index, Medcalf says he predicted record numbers for the Garden City’s economy and not all of them are bad even with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing economic engines to a screeching halt nationwide. Combining national, regional and local indicators into a single number locally is called the Augusta Leading Economic Index which Medcalf authors.

Since 2008, Medcalf and the Hull College of business have hosted an in person Augusta economic forecast breakfast on the Summerville campus, however, the pandemic has pushed the college to hold the event virtually through the Augusta University YouTube Channel.

The University will post a video a day beginning on February 22nd. The four video segments will cover CSRA unemployment, local employment, the economy for the state of Georgia and the economic forecast for the Garden City.

Simon Medcalf, seen as a leader in local economic forecasting, is a published academic with articles focusing on the economics of sports, health, and religion. He has also published articles to help increase economic and financial literacy.

If you would like to ask questions prior to the video release, please submit them to hull@augusta.edu. The questions with Medcalf’s responses will be posted in the comment section following the forecast on the same YouTube channel.