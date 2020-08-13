Augusta Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier has died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s Director of Utilities, Tom Wiedmeier, has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.
His family tells us he tested positive on Father’s Day weekend and had been fighting the virus ever since.
They say they’re grateful they were able to see him last night, before he died.
Wiedmeier was 59-years-old.
