Augusta Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier has died

Richmond County
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s Director of Utilities, Tom Wiedmeier, has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.

His family tells us he tested positive on Father’s Day weekend and had been fighting the virus ever since.

They say they’re grateful they were able to see him last night, before he died.

Wiedmeier was 59-years-old.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories