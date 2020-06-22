Augusta Small Business Loan program begins Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Starting Monday, small businesses in Augusta can apply for the city’s small business relief loans.

To qualify, a business must employee 10 employees or less.

You also must make less than $500-thousand dollars in annual gross revenue.

Additional criteria will be listed on the application, which is available on the city’s website.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, at 5 P.M.

