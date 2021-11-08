Augusta non-discrimination ordinance going back before committee

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After months of work, a non discrimination ordinance is back before Augusta commissioners.

A commission committee will take up the measure on Tuesday. It calls for the city to investigate discrimination complaints at city businesses.

A hearing officer will look at evidence, if the complaint is valid, those found guilty could face a five hundred dollar fine for a first offense.

“Will it be beneficial for our community, yes if nothing else make people feel comfortable and let them know there’s an avenue if they feel like they’ve been mistreated,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Those submitting complaints would have to pay a $50 dollar filing fee to have the case hear

Those who don’t have the money could ask for the fee to be waived.