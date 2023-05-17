AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is dealing with a disruption in network services.

The infrastructure issues began Tuesday and affects all City of Augusta departments that require the internet, including both telephone and email access for departments across the network.

The city is working to resolve the issues.

Bill payment services have been affected. Augusta Utilities customers will NOT be penalized due to the system outage. Late fees and penalties from May 16th through the outage will be waived.

“The Augusta Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office indicates any resident whose registration expired and were not able to make a payment as of May 16th through the outage will not be charged a late fee and penalties will be waived. Residents who would like to renew online may do so at arctax.com.”

Augusta 311 is one of the services not working, but Public Safety services are still operational.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the system that allows for the dispersal of bond and inmate information, as well as for bond payment, for those detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center is currently down due to the current outage on the city network.

The nature of the problem is an infrastructure issue, according to a spokesperson for the Augusta government, an issue that is under repair and is not the result of a cyber attack.

The city assures the public that they are working diligently to resolve the issue as soon as possible and anticipate services being restored throughout the day. They noted their appreciation for the public’s patience as the issue remains outstanding and continues to be worked on.