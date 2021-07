AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- As CSRA school districts prepare for the upcoming school year, whether students should be required to wear masks when they return to campus is at the forefront of discussions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all staff and students, ages two and older, wear masks at school even if they are vaccinated. The recommendation comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, including in Georgia and South Carolina.