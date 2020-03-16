Augusta Mayor holds press conference addressing coronavirus issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is holding a news conference to address issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Hardie Davis has issued a state of emergency for the city, effective immediately.
Public access to all rec facilities, government buildings and community centers has been suspended until April 1st.
All Augusta library branches will close until April 1st.
Trash pick-up will continue.
There will be a 60-day memorandum for evictions and outstanding utility bills.
