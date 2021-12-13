AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is under investigation by the state ethics commission.

The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission is accusing Davis of failure to disclose campaign reports in a timely manner and not filing his personal financial disclosure statement in a timely manner.

The complaints were filed internally by the state agency stemming from a separate ethics investigation.

NewsChannel 6 is working to find out more information about the initial complaint, stay tuned as this story continues to develop.