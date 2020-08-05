Augusta Mayor Davis hosts weekly COVID-19 briefing – August 5

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta, and recent executive orders from the state and local governments.
The briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
We will have a replay of the briefing shortly after it concludes.
