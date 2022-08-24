RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say is involved in an incident involving terroristic threats and acts.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Hussein McKinney has been in California but may have traveled back to Augusta recently. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Details regarding the incident were not immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information regarding McKinney’s whereabouts or any other crimes, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.