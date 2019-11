AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Antonio Charles McDowell is charged with 2 counts of Child Molestation for 2 separate incidents.

The first happened in April 2019 on the 3300 block of Hillis Road. McDowell allegedly forced a young child to perform oral sex on multiple occasions.

The second, happened in August 2019 on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road. The suspect is accused of trying to force a teenager to also perform the same act.

He is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.