Augusta launches MyAugusta 311 app for reporting non-emergency issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta has launched a new app and web portal for residents to report non-emergency issues.

MyAugusta 311 can be used to report issues like potholes, missed trash collection, code violations, general questions and more.

Residents can download the mobile app by clicking HERE.

Reporting an issue is simple. After adding a location and photo of the problem, residents then choose a problem category and answer a short Q&A. Submitted requests are routed to the right staff immediately.

Residents can receive updates as staff work on and resolve their requests. Anyone can view and follow requests in progress, improving transparency and cutting down on duplicate requests for the same issue.

MyAugusta 311 is available in the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

MORE TOP STORIES: