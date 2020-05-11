Augusta Fire/EMA hold second COVID-19 testing site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire/EMA, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and Christ Community Health will hold a second public COVID-19 testing site this week.
The second test site will be at Lamar Milledge Elementary School on May 15th. The entrance to the testing site will be off Eve St. and Augusta Fire/EMA is asking people not to line up prior to 9:45 a.m.
Free tests will be performed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The first round of testing took place on Wednesday May 6th at Fire Station #1 on Broad Street, which was the largest public COVID-19 single-day testing event within DPH District 6 since the pandemic began, testing 267 people.
You can pre-register and be pre-screened for a test by calling the 311 hotline between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Those without prior registration will be directed to a separate area before being tested. There will be a longer wait for those that do not preregister ahead of time.
“The public turnout from the first event proves that more needs to be done to meet the needs of the people,” said Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James. “The only way we can get a grasp of how deep COVID-19 has spread within our community is to expand testing.”
