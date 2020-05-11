Augusta Fire/EMA hold second COVID-19 testing site

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire/EMA, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and Christ Community Health will hold a second public COVID-19 testing site this week.

The second test site will be at Lamar Milledge Elementary School on May 15th. The entrance to the testing site will be off Eve St. and Augusta Fire/EMA is asking people not to line up prior to 9:45 a.m.

Free tests will be performed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The first round of testing took place on Wednesday May 6th at Fire Station #1 on Broad Street, which was the largest public COVID-19 single-day testing event within DPH District 6 since the pandemic began, testing 267 people.

You can pre-register and be pre-screened for a test by calling the 311 hotline between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those without prior registration will be directed to a separate area before being tested. There will be a longer wait for those that do not preregister ahead of time.

“The public turnout from the first event proves that more needs to be done to meet the needs of the people,” said Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James. “The only way we can get a grasp of how deep COVID-19 has spread within our community is to expand testing.”

