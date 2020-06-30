Paine faces challenger in race for Augusta District Attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For the first time in years District Attorney Natalie Paine will be facing a challenger for the District Attorney Seat. Paine has worked in the D.A. office for more than 10 years and served as the District Attorney for three.Attorney at Law Jared Williamswill face off with Paine and he says he’s looking to keep kids out of the courtroom and in the class rooms.

“Right now the D.A.’s office spends less than 1 percent of their workforce in the juvenile justice full efforts, and what that means is we’re doing the bare minimum and it’s buying our time until they get into adult court”, said Attorney Williams.

D.A. Natalie Paine says one of her platforms is expanding law services in all counties.

“We’re trying to model more after the federal model, which os having prosecutors work more closely with the investigations and that’s really just a matter of it’s never been done before done really on a state level because of resources, ” said Paine. “There’s really just not enough prosecutors to assist with all of the record number of cases,” she added.

Paine has worked in the D.A.’s office for more than 10 years now and she says her experience gives her the upper-hand in this election, while Williams says she’s seems to be lacking the right kind of experience.

“I’ve been on the opposite side of the law and so I know the human impact of the criminal justice system as well as being able to see both sides,” Williams said. “It’s that perspective she’s lacking,’ Williams added.

“My experience has shaped and molded me and I don’t think that you can afford to have a district attorney who does not appreciate and understand that level of responsibility,” said Paine. “It’s a tremendous responsibility, and it’s not one that I take lightly,” Paine added.

Right now both candidates are receiving some bi-partisan support but they say this race isn’t about politics.

“It’s a partisan race, but it’s not a partisan position because crime impacts all of us,” said Williams.

“My position is that I treat people the way they want to be treated, I don’t look at socioeconomic background, their political affiliations, their race, their gender, none of that should matter to any prosecutor, said Paine.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this race for you as it unfolds. Election day will be November 3rd.