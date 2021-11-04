Augusta commission wraps up budget work but issues still unresolved

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Work is wrapping up on Augusta’s proposed 2022 budget.

Commissioners saying they’re ready to approve the new budget November 16th, even though all issues haven’t been resolved.

The Canal Authority’s $475 thousand dollar request for maintenance of the historic area is not included in the 2022 plan. However city leaders said they will address the request at the first meeting after the budget is approved.

“There seems to be a consensus among the commissioners that we hear, they were going to approve it and they would just do it before the end of the year before the budget actually goes into effect, so based on that I’m obviously very happy we’ll wait and see, you would rather have it in the budget, I’d rather have it in the budget they’re going to approve,” says Canal Authority Executive Director Dayton Sherrouse.

Commissioners say they’ll also take up the requests after the budget is approved for the Augusta Boxing Club and the library.