AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta has set this year’s tax rate.

Commissioners approving the roll back rate for property taxes.

This offsets the massive reassessment of properties across Augusta that saw valuations increase by an average of 20 percent.

“This is exactly what I recommended to the body after reviewing our 2023 budget, as well as any shortfalls we may anticipate. After taking a look a the numbers, we’re in a great position. We do have some slight revenue increases, so we’re pleased with that,” said Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse.

City leaders pointing out though Augusta adopted the full roll back rate, the school board did not, so many taxpayers are expected to see an increase on their bills this year.