AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently working a single vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Central Ave and Troupe St.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a building near this intersection which caused a gas leak. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The right lane of Central Avenue at Troupe St. will be closed and Lackman Ln. at Troupe St. will be closed due to the gas leak.

There is no further information is available at this time. Please seek alternate routes if traveling in this area.