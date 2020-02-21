Richmond County teacher arrested for allegedly selling marijuana

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Augusta man for trying to sell marijuana.
Donovan Stone, a local basketball coach and elementary school teacher, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and 2nd Degree Forgery.
Police went to search Stone’s home February 17th and found 1.8 pounds of weed, a digital scale, and 6 counterfeit $50 bills.
Stone is a 5th grade teacher at Copeland in Richmond County and a volunteer basketball coach at Lakeside High School.
Both of these positions are now under review.
