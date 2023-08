RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having a weapon on school grounds.

The incident happened Wednesday at Performance Learning Center (PLC) on Walton Way.

The arrest warrant states that the principal of PLC heard that a 17-year-old had an illegal substance on her.

While searching her bag, the principal allegedly found a knife.

The student is charged with Weapons in School Building/Grounds/Functions.