AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sherrif’s deputies were on the scene of a shooting on Tuttle Street and Franklin Lane.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. October 1st.

Injuries are reported, but the extent of the injuries is yet to be determined.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

