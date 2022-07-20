AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sherriff’s Office is on the look out for a missing person.

Shane Levy was last seen in February 2022, near Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road.

Levy is homeless and is known to frequent Old Savannah Road, Thompson Road, Peach Orchard Road and Windsor Spring Road, and Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway.

Back in 2019, Levy was involved in an incident inside the Augusta University Emergency Room, when University Police responded to a call for help after reports of a person with a gun.

Levy was arrested and charged with making terroristic acts and threats as well as aggravated assault.

If you know of Levy’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.