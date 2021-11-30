Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will receive $3.2 million to help retain and recruit deputies

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office handled over 400 thousand calls for service last year, but while the need for deputies is great — pay continues to be a factor in retaining those deputies.

” We’re the largest full-service Sheriff’s Office in the state of Georgia but in our CSRA area we’re one of the lowest paid agencies,” Lt. Col. Calvin Chew said.



$3.2 million dollars in funding recently approved in the Augusta’s 2022 budget will now go toward a retention plan for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.



The current salary for a deputy sheriff is just under $39,000.



Lt. Col. Calvin Chew said he hopes the funding will help retain deputies by allowing the Sheriff’s Office to boost their salary.



” Its great to know that you’re valued, and that the community will step up and give you the raise that was needed,” Chew said.



He said he hopes it will also attract more deputies with a more competitive pay.



” The issue we were having is that we weren’t able to offer as much as other agencies in the CSRA, but now were able to. So definitely now they will be able to look at our agency more and want to join our team.”