RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will hold a town hall meeting addressing concerns about crime.

The Property Owner Response Team is putting on the event.

The public-private partnership works with property owners to combat concentrated crime.

The event will take place on Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, at the Warren Road Community Center.

Businesses along Washington Rd/Interstate 20 will be targeted regarding homeless issues impacting crime.