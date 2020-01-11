Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 57-year-old Steven Jenne was last seen January 1, 2020 on the 3600 block of Wentworth Place.

He is possibly wearing jeans and a red shirt with an American flag on it.

Jenne left his cell phone and wallet behind.

He has a small bag of medication with him. Jenne has a few medical problems which require treatment.

If you live in the area of Wentworth Place and Rosier Road, please check any doorbell cameras or surveillance footage so investigators can determine a point of direction.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.