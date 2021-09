AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Andrew Walden-Studstill.

Andrew was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of Willhaven Drive in an unknown 4-door sedan on September 26, 2021 at 10:20am.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark sweatpants, black and white shoes and a yellow baseball hat. He is 5’08 and weighs 180lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1454.