AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing car.

The vehicle was stolen between 08/02/21 at 10:00pm and 08/03/21 at 11:40am in the area of 3700 Block of Walton Way Extension.

Any information concerning this vehicle’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.