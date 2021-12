AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident on Deans Bridge Rd.

The shooting reportedly occurred at America’s Best Value Inn on the 3300 block of Deans Bridge Rd.

A male victim was shot at least once and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim stopped a Gold Cross medical unit at approximately 3:45 p.m. advising of the gunshot injury.

Investigators are working on this case and no further information is available at this time.